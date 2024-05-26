Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.24. 65,584,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,189,992. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day moving average of $201.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $571.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

