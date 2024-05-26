Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after acquiring an additional 672,353 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,170. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.20. 226,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.52 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

