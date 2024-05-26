Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HURN. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $87.17 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,804 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $646,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,734. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

