ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.23

ICON (ICX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $226.30 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 997,471,610 coins and its circulating supply is 997,471,496 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 997,453,808.1721089 with 997,453,806.5802212 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.226628 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,195,680.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

