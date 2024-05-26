IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $580.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $516.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 294.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $21,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

