Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Stock Position Boosted by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises 0.9% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.00. 42,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $620.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

