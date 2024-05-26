Insider Buying: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) CEO Purchases $90,400.00 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 472,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,763.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Tiedemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Tiedemann acquired 40,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Tiedemann acquired 60,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00.

NASDAQ:ALTI opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $542.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Equities analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 78.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

