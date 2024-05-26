Insider Buying: Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Senior Officer Buys C$102,420.00 in Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420.

TSE BYD opened at C$234.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$268.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$277.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

