Insider Buying: Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Senior Officer Buys C$102,420.00 in Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420.
TSE BYD opened at C$234.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$268.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$277.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
