Insider Buying: Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) Insider Purchases 3,333,332 Shares of Stock

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) insider James(Jim) Mellon purchased 3,333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £499,999.80 ($635,485.26).

CNR stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Friday. Condor Gold Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.47). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,800.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

