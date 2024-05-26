Insider Buying: Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £51,514.86 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Graham Paterson bought 39,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £51,514.86 ($65,473.89).

Graham Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Graham Paterson bought 33,564 shares of Diaceutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,228.36 ($42,232.28).

Diaceutics Stock Performance

LON DXRX opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.26. Diaceutics PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 129.53 ($1.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

