Insider Buying: Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Buys £5,993.88 in Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Surkovic acquired 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,993.88 ($7,618.05).
Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance
Shares of IEM opened at GBX 396 ($5.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Impax Environmental Markets has a one year low of GBX 331.13 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 421.50 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.91.
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
