Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Sells $5,329,119.65 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

