Insight Holdings Group LLC Purchases Shares of 115,700 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000. Fortinet makes up approximately 0.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

Fortinet stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. 2,653,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,135. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.