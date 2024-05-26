Insight Holdings Group LLC Sells 3,000,000 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Insight Holdings Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. monday.com comprises about 7.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $303,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in monday.com by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in monday.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in monday.com by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

monday.com Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $243.50. The stock had a trading volume of 695,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,089. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.79 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.82.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.