Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,355 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 136.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.43.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $280.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,561. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.34.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.