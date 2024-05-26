Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,162 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,162 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,477. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

