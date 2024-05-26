Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,713 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,774,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.04. 166,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.96 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

