Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,671 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $646.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,080. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $652.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $607.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

