Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONEOK by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.85. 1,462,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,782. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

