Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1,004.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $352,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 168,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,844. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.