Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,638 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

