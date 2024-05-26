Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,280 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 3.8 %

ALB traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,929. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.