Intech Investment Management LLC Has $11.48 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIZ traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.45 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

