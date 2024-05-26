Intech Investment Management LLC Has $68.74 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.0% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $68,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.36. 54,868,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,877,128. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

