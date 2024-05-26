Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 2.0 %

Hershey stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.