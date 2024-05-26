Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,253 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

