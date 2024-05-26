Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,597 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AME traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $173.66. 1,030,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.