Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,641 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 188.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.18. The stock had a trading volume of 592,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

