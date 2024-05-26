Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,751 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.3 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,430. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

