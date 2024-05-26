Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,665. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

