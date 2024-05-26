Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 12,333 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,048,000 after buying an additional 104,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,920,000. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,212,000 after acquiring an additional 47,326 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,956 shares of company stock worth $57,252,931. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $781.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,893. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $789.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

