Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 13,112 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after buying an additional 255,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,912,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,213,000 after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,356,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,055,000 after acquiring an additional 459,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

