Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 25,497 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,497 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 27,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 68,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 237,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.0 %

AFL stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.69. 1,311,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

