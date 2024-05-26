Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 42,604 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,604 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,369 shares of company stock worth $26,831,251. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $95.50. 3,632,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,920. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

