Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 49,433 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,433 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,734,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,366,000 after buying an additional 172,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after buying an additional 167,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 56,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,323,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

HRL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

