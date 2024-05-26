Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Raised to $124.00 at Citigroup

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CL King began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of ITGR opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,812 shares of company stock worth $771,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

