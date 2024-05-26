Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 52,094 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

INTC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,434,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,530,472. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

