International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Director Sells $1,799,192.00 in Stock

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

IBOC opened at $57.91 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.92.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 37.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

