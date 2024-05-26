Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after purchasing an additional 917,284 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,474.5% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 363,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 340,453 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 267,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 155,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 109,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $84.87. 210,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,013. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

