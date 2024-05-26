Investors Purchase High Volume of eBay Call Options (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 25,232 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 13,193 call options.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

