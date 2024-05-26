iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWF stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $346.03. 1,217,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.75 and a 200-day moving average of $317.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $252.61 and a twelve month high of $348.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

