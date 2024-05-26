iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DVY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. 214,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.