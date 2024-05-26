James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $12.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 475.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in James River Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in James River Group by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. James River Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.26 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.57%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

