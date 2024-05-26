JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.73.

JFrog Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $210,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $210,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,987,300 shares in the company, valued at $218,892,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,455 shares of company stock worth $8,282,794. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

