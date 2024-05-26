Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $985.02. 259,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $944.81 and its 200-day moving average is $914.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

