JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $176.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Melius assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.90.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $177.43 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $177.77.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $10,256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

