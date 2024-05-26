Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 366,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after buying an additional 199,618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 38.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 143,443 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

