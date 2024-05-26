LimeWire (LMWR) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $194.27 million and $3.29 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 726,378,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,689,389 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 726,378,601 with 286,689,389.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.64270224 USD and is down -8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,526,864.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

