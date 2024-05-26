Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,582 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,253,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,536 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 926,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

