Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

